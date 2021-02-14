MADISON — Gregory Lawrence Sanders, 64 of Madison, AL, passed away February 4, 2021. He was born August 16, 1956 in Chicago, IL to C.D. (Lawrence) and Jean Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Dinsmore Sanders; son, Gregory Jarrod Sanders (Amanda), of Madison, AL; brother, John B. Sanders (Valerie), of Nashville, TN; sister, Marilyn S. Beatty (Dan), of Huntsville, AL; and grandchildren, Ryuu Sanders, Luna Sanders, and Dezzarae Hamilton.
Greg lived in Florence, AL from 1958 to 1975 and was a graduate of Bradshaw High School - class of 1975. He will be remembered and missed by all for his smile, laughter, and wonderful personality.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
