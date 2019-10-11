WATERLOO — Gregory Lendon Balentine, 54, of Waterloo, AL, passed away Tuesday, October 8th, thereby gaining the reward he had worked for his entire earthly life. He was the Gospel Preacher for Oakland Church of Christ and employed by Tarkett in Florence, AL.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday October 12, 2019 at Jackson Heights Church of Christ at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Ronald Choate, Joe Lyons and Mark Cross.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jerry Kennedy; maternal grandparents, Ray and Willene Kennedy, Lee and Cora Vickery; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Clura Balentine.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jackie Stanford Balentine; father, Jerry Lendon Balentine; stepmother, Linda Balentine; sons, Ken Balentine and Nathan Balentine; sisters, Beth Burns (Michael) and Lori Ray (Jeremy); nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Burns, Jeremy Ray, Kenny Perry, Dustin Burns, Drew Burns, Bryson Burns, Chris Kelley, Steve Vickery and Travis Kelley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Blake Logan, Billy McKissick, Mackie Lovelace, Dr. David Hollis, Jim Vest and Tim Wright.
An online guest book may be viewed and signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
