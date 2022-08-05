ROGERSVILLE — Gregory Lynn Tucker, 73, of Rogersville, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on August 3, 2022. Greg was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired pipefitter. He will be remembered as a Godly man who loved the Lord.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6th from 1-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A memorial service to celebrate Greg’s life will follow in the chapel with Randy Clemons officiating.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Jean Tucker; daughter, Hope Tucker Springer and brother, Ray Cook.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Tucker; children, Jann (Denise) Patterson, Joey (Brittany) Tucker, Bridgett (Chad) Putman; grandchildren, Kyle (Dee) Wright, Savannah (Caleb) Butler, Bodey Springer, Robb Patterson, Ryleigh Putman, Skylar Tucker and “Little Buddy” Marshall Tucker; great-grandson, Barrett “Butters” Butler; sisters, Susan (Joel) Whitehead, Diana (Harold) Jernigan; numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
The family request no flowers, please make donations to St. Jude: stjude.org/donate.
