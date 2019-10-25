MUSCLE SHOALS
Gregory “Mark” Battles, 54, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. He was a member of Grace Life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Battles.
Mark is survived by his father, W.H. “Dub” Battles of Muscle Shoals; brothers, Terry Battles (Jennifer) of Tuscumbia and Mike Battles; daughter, McKensie Battles of Opelika; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Colbert Memorial assisted the family.
Commented