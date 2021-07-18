IRON CITY, TN — Gregory Allen Potete, 54, died July 16, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, from 5- 9 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m. until service time, at Shackelford’s Funeral Directors, Waynesboro. The funeral service will be July 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. He was a disabled machanist.

