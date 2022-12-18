FLORENCE — Gregory Riley was born on October 30th, 1970, to Kathy Lawson and Johnny Riley. He was a son, a brother to his late sister, Carrie, a father, and grandfather. He was kind to everyone that he met. There was nothing that Greg loved more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gregory was a talented musician, a gentle father, and lit up every room that he walked into.
He is survived by his Father, Johnny Riley, daughter Isabella Riley (Jacob); son, Jack Riley (Nikki); and daughter, Anna Leigh Riley; as well as two grandchildren, Clover and Maple. He will be deeply missed.
Indeed it came to pass, when the trumpeters and singers were as one, to make one sound to be heard in praising and thanking the Lord, and when they lifted up their voice with the trumpets and cymbals and instruments of music, and praised the Lord, saying: “For He is good, For His mercy endures forever,” that the house, the house of the Lord, was filled with a cloud, 2 Chronicles 5:13 NKJV
Elkins Funeral Home assisted the family.
