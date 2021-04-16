FLORENCE — Gregory Scott Simpson was born in Elk City, OK on May 9, 1954. He passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on April 12, 2021, following a long illness. He was preceded in death by his father, J.H. Simpson of Carter, OK.
Scott attended Oklahoma State University and was a proud Cowboy. After earning his Master’s in Agricultural Economics, he took a job with TVA as an agricultural economist and retired after 20 years.
After retiring from TVA, he started a brand new career path as an Alabama State Trooper at the age of 47. Scott found his true calling as a law enforcement officer and loved serving the people of Alabama. He retired again after 20 years with the troopers.
Scott is survived by his wife of 38 years, Wonda Simpson; his mother, Charlene of Carter, OK; daughter, Bethany Wilson (Matt); son, Will (Emily); brother-in-law, William Flippo (Denise); brother-in-law, Larry Flippo (Mimi); very special grandson, Graham Wilson, and nieces and nephew.
A graveside service for Scott will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on April 17 at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Chad Hess will officiate the service. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which held a special place in Scott’s heart.
Pallbearers will be State Troopers of the Quad Cities post. The family would like to extend special thanks to the State Troopers for their assistance during this time.
