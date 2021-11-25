FLORENCE — Gregory Sharp Springer, 56, died November 23, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
- Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands
- Quick Fix: This turkey bowl a perfect recipe for Thanksgiving leftovers
- Lotteries for Nov. 25
- Diabetes Quick Fix: Aga Kahn’s Chicken Curry and Rice
- Sense of normalcy returns for this Thanksgiving Day
- Family set to host international students
- Mars Hill's Griffin Hanson perseveres through pain
Most Read
Articles
- Medical Associates of the Shoals breaks ground on new location
- Florence native returns to movie screen in "For the Love of Money"
- Florence city workers awarded $4,000 bonuses
- Greer to file bill creating Sgt. Nick Risner Act
- Garrett Turner: Making his mark on Broadway
- 2 churches offering Thanksgiving meals
- God called; deacon, congregants answered
- Brooks High wins robotics title
- Claire Hendrickson is crowned Miss University of North Alabama
- Colbert Fossil Plant demolition debris removal continuing
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- You Said It (2)
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city (2)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- THE MIAMI HERALD: What if we could stay in daylight saving time forever? (1)
- UNA men's basketball drops season opener, remains winless against SEC teams (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Owner puts 6 downtown businesses on sale (1)
- Share your thoughs on holdback provision (1)
- DUI charge against ex-Florence cop dismissed (1)
- What is Dia de los Meurtos or Day of the Dead? (1)
Online Poll
Will you go shopping on Black Friday?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented