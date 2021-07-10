FLORENCE — Gregory “Todd” Gunnin, 52, died July 6, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. He is survived by his great-grandmother, Melba Gunnin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to defray funeral costs.

