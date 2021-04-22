HUNTSVILLE — June 18, 1955 - April 16, 2021 — Gregory W Stutts, age 65, passed away Friday, April 16th after an extended illness.
He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Letitia Brooks (Tom); mother, Mary Belle Stutts; two brothers, Michael Stutts (Darlene) and Bruce Stutts (Delene); three grandchildren, Genevieve (5), Thomas (3) and Henry (1). He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Weakley Stutts.
Prior to his illness, Greg was a licensed professional engineer with a successful engineering company. Among his many activities, he enjoyed yardwork, gardening and woodworking.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23 from 5 to 7 PM at Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 11 AM at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden in Florence. Pastor Mickey Jett of Christway Church will be presiding.
