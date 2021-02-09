FLORENCE — Gregory Walter Owens, 65, died January 29, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

