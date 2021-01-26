CULLMAN — Greta Jean Maricle Robinson, 70, died January 23, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka directing. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home of Alabama. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneral.com.

