FLORENCE — Greta Thompson, of Florence, passed peacefully from this life December 23, 2022. She was 67. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Larry Smart will officiate.
Greta was born June 29th, 1955 to Gene and Mary Kathryn Cauthen. She spent a good portion of the early years of her life adventuring around her Richmond Hills neighborhood, excelling in athletics, often giving the neighborhood boys a run for their money at the chosen game of the day.
It was in this neighborhood where she met her future husband Gill, who lived a couple doors down. They became high school sweethearts and were married on October 13th, 1973, a few short months after her high school graduation.
Both possessing a penchant for adventure, Gill and Greta would see their next 49 years of marriage living at different times in Vail, Colorado; Jupiter, Florida and Sterling, Virginia before returning to northwest Alabama in their retirement. No matter the place, whatever she did she excelled at and wherever she found herself, Greta had an immeasurable affect on each individual blessed to know her. Through the many late nights and early mornings, school play banners made and Little League batting practice pitches thrown, she never sought recognition, rather content to quietly serve.
Her impact was greatest felt in her family and this is where it will forever receive the greatest recognition. Though wearing many hats throughout her life, from Secret Service employee to elementary school talent show director, it is in these roles where she will be overwhelmingly missed and where she excelled at most of all: wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.
Greta was preceded in death by her father, Gene Cauthen of Tuscumbia.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gill Thompson Jr. of Florence; son, Trey Thompson of Florence and wife Melanie; daughter, Kathryn Ann Clarke of Smyrna, TN and husband Sean; granddaughters, Ellie and Violet Thompson; mother, Mary Kathryn Cauthen of Tuscumbia; brother, Steve Cauthen of Florence and wife Sue; sister, Pam Howell of Nashville, TN and husband Bill; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jody Thompson, Bryant Thompson, Arkie Smith, Brad Cauthen, Brett Leinard, and Shane Mitchell.
