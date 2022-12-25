Greta Thompson, 68 of Florence, AL, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. She was the wife of Bobby Gill Thompson, Jr. Her funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.