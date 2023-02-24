Greta Lou Hankins West, 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Red Bay Hospital after a sudden illness.
She was born September 10, 1931, in Fulton, MS., to Henry and Lorene Pierce Hankins. She was retired from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama, where she was an administrative assistant. She was an accomplished painter, and enjoyed painting sculptures, especially Santa Claus ones. She enjoyed watching sports, especially football. She was a very sociable person with a good sense of humor. She loved people, and especially loved her grandchildren, and great granddaughter.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Mc-Neece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Akers officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include one son, John Stanton “Scooter” West (Pamela) of Florence, AL; one daughter, Marla Jo LeDoux (Roger) of Leesville, LA; four grandchildren, Kaileigh West, Zachary West, Regan DeWitt (Zack), and Lori Le-Doux; one great granddaughter, Charlotte “Lottie” DeWitt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Merle West; one brother, Elzie Hankins; three sisters, Maynee Hankins Summerford, Mauvine Hankins Mc-Neece, and Nadine Hankins Mc-Neece; and her parents.
Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m., until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Pallbearers will be Keith Akers, Jim Floyd, Ben Floyd, Andy Witt, Chris Witt, Pat Hankins, and Ross Hankins. Honorary pallbearers will
be Don McNeece, Dan Mc-Neece, Jimmy Floyd, and Jordan Hankins.
The family wishes to thank, Pam, Greta’s daughter-in-law, for her wonderful care and love of Greta.
