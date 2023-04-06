KILLEN — Greyson DeVito passed away on March 31, 2023. He went peacefully from the arms of his parents and into the arms of Jesus.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you