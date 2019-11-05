MUSCLE SHOALS — Grierson Isabelle Virginia Akers, 30, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, November 1st, 2019. Her service will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., graveside in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeremy and Nancy Akers.
Miss Akers is survived by her brothers, Finny and Zeb Akers; aunt, Carolyn Phillips; uncles, William Akers and Roderick Richards; cousins, Kurt Phillips, Tad Phillips and Katy Phillips; and nephew, Jackson Akers.
Donations can be made in Isabelle’s honor and memory with one or both of the following organizations whose missions were near and dear to Isabelle’s heart.
World Wildlife Fund - to support global efforts to protect wild animals and their habitats or Judy’s House - to help grieving children who have lost family members.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
