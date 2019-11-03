KILLEN — Gurvis Raymond Bowles , age 87 of Killen, AL passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a native of Reform, AL, retired from Reynolds Aluminum, a member of Masonic Lodge #14 and Eastern Star Chapter #103, and of the Methodist faith.
Mr. Bowles is survived by two sons, Donald Bruce Bowles, Greenhill, AL, and Sean O’Connor (Polly), Greenhill, AL; two sisters, Pat Bowles Bair, Albuquerque, NM, and Glenna Bowles Turek, Hurst, TX; daughter-in-law, Sharon Bowles, Muscle Shoals, AL; seven grandchildren, Emily Bowles Lanier (Aaron), Brent Lee Childers (Ashley), Brett Lane Childers, Donald Alan Bowles, Kayla Long, Brady O’Connor and Rolan O’Connor; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dishongh Bowles; parents, Tavie and Berta Houston Bowles; son, David Alan Bowles; and grandson, Jerred Alan Bowles.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Old Brick Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at Old Brick Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Carl Malm will be officiating. Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens.
Commented