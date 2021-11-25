NORTH COURTLAND — Gus W. Yates, 51, died November 22, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Courtland Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

