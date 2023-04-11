CHEROKEE — Guy Edward Watson, 64, died April 8, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

