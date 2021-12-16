FLORENCE
Guy Lawrence Locker, 88, of Florence, passed away December 7, 2021 at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. with the Rosary at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Abbott Cletus Maegher, O.S.B. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Mr. Locker was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Grace Locker; and his brothers.
He is survived by his sons, Guy Lawrence Locker, Jr., and Greg Locker; daughters, Mary Anderberg (Alan), Angela MacMullin, Anita Goodwin (Lee), Rachel Locker (James), Laura Bell (David), Rebecca Ragsdale (Blake), and Kathleen Locker; sisters, Mary Nell Eckl, and Agnes Struzick; and 12 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Locker, Alex Anderberg, Jack Locker, Will Locker, Simon Bell and Noah Ragsdale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
