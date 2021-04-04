FLORENCE — Guy Lovejoy passed away at the age of 74, on April 2, 2021. Those who will cherish his memory are his wife, Linda; son, Brian; daughter, Jenny; granddaughters, Jennifer and Madelyn; inherited grandson, John; brother, Scott (Kim); Sisters and brothers-in-law whom he loved and who loved him, Kaye Jackson (Roger), Judy Carolyn Smith, Sue McCall (Jon Stump), Lois Heathcoat (Elvis), James Ray Smith (Judy), and Donnie Rikard; very special cousins, Dodie York (Beverly), Betty Stokes (Kenneth), Kay Williams, Ginger Lee, Bonnie Ann, Johnny McLaughlin, Jimmy McLaughlin; and many sweet nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Minnie Lovejoy; father- and mother-in-law, James and Lorene Smith; sisters-in-law, Mary Nell Ashley and Patricia Rikard; and nephews, Donald Ray Rikard and Jeremiah Smith.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Funeral starting at 2:00 pm. Officiating the service will be Bro. Jimmy McLain and Jimmy Grace. Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers are Henry King, Ronnie O’Kelley, Dan Montgomery, Tim Behel, Bobby Looney and Joe Joe Bogle. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Abernathy, Stanley Hall, Onnie Cooper, and Doyle Jones. Memorials may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Guy worked for 46 years as a telephone lineman, spending many months out of state repairing damage from storms and hurricanes. He was highly respected by his supervisors and co-workers for his dedication to the company, his skills, and his work ethic.
Guy was a very generous person and so happy to help. Family, friends, and neighbors knew they could call on him and he would be there. If you were hauling hay or roofing a house, having car problems, and especially if you were moving, he was “on his way with the mule tape”. Members of the family have said, “Who will we call now?”.
We want to thank our family, friends, and neighbors for all the acts of kindness shown to us during this sad time in our lives. Also, thanks to the great nurses, Rosa Darby, Renae Jones, and Fran Turner with Kindred Hospice. They were simply the best. Special thanks to Elvis Heathcoat, Officer Craig Blasingame, Chris Ramos, and Officer Randy Lee and family. Your help in our time of need will never be forgotten.
Many thanks to Dr. Robert Mann and his wonderful wife, Laura Whitten Mann, for the visits, phone calls, and encouragement that led him to Christ. They ministered to Guy’s body, mind, and soul. Dr. Mann left work to baptize Guy on July 6, 2020. We are so grateful to them.
Thank you for being our Dad. We love you and will miss you very much.
