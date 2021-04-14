KILLEN — Guy McDaniel, age 63, of Killen, passed away April 12, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 18, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Killen Park, Shelter 1.
Guy is survived by his wife, Karen McDaniel; his daughter, Ginger McDaniel (Adam); stepchildren, Alan Martin (Tehra), Justin Smith (Paige) and Shaylin Jones (Michael); grandchildren, Alex Martin, Trey Martin, Connor Martin, Presleigh Martin, Carson Leibecki, Reese Miller, Kennedy Miller, Mia Michael, Milani Jones, Brayden Jones and Carmen Leibecki; and brother, Greg McDaniel (Jan) and their children, Nick McDaniel (Liz) and Laura Brown (Chris).
Guy was a fan of the Crimson Tide, proud of his ’63 Chevy classic truck, and loved to travel, grill out and watch Andy Griffith.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Morris and staff and the staff of North Alabama Medical Center for their loving care.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
