RED BAY — Guy Ray “Jabo” Smith, 67, died August 26, 2020. Funeral wil be Friday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

