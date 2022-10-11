RUSSELLVILLE — Guy Raybon Hughes, 75, Russellville, died on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Guy was born on July 14, 1947 and was a native of Franklin County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from the Power Service Shop at TVA. Guy had a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hughes; mother, Marie Hughes Greenhill; and brother, Roy E. Hughes.
Guy is survived by his wife, Gloria Hughes; son, Keith Hughes; brother-in-law, Benny Tharp; sister-in-law, Sarah Hughes Crosswhite; sister, Patsy Smith; and brothers, Doug Greenhill (Beth), Bennie Carl Greenhill (Michelle), and Regis Greenhill (Becky).
No services have been planned at this time.
