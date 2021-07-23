KILLEN — Guy Rex Golliver, 73, of Killen, AL, passed away July 21, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Guy was a retired Electrician/Supervisor for Nafco. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and also a member of American Legion Post No. 146.
Guy is survived by sons, Joey Golliver (Jilana), Jay Golliver (Susie), and Jeff Golliver (Nevada); sister, Cheryl Golliver; brother, James Golliver; grandchildren, Chyna Hensley (Alan), Koryn Haisten (Matt), Marina Bretherick (Jason), Trenton Ray, Maegan Hunter, Ciera Hughes (Alex), Destiny Golliver, Noah Bond, Sophie Golliver, Madison Bond, Mikey Golliver, Emily Golliver, Walker Golliver, and Dean Golliver; great-grandchildren, Eli, Bo, Rylan, Collins, Emberli, and Keslynn.
He was preceded in death by parents, Howard James Golliver and Nolia Lavella Shaw Golliver; wife, Wanda Jo Scott Golliver; brother, Dale Golliver; granddaughter, Kristen Hunter.
Visitation will be today, July 23, 2021 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Street officiating. Burial will be in Tabernacle Cemetery with full military honors.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
