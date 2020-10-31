RUSSELLVILLE — Guyuna G. Taylor, 89, of Russellville, AL passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ. She was also a member of Frankfort Extension Homemaker’s Club. She was a lover of music and spent her life singing gospel and bluegrass music.
Graveside service Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Verbon Vandiver officiating.
She is survived by her children, Barney (Gene) Taylor and Gail (Jerry) Anderson; grandchildren, Chris (Lea) Taylor, Matthew (Rhonda) Taylor and Brandie (Brian) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Braden and Bryson Mitchell, Dakota Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Michael Franklin, Alaina Hubbard, Katelyn Patton and Kesslie Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life for 70 years, Thomas E. Taylor; her parents, Elbridge and Arrie Greenhill; and her brother, Huleon Greenhill.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
