ROGERSVILLE — Gwendolyn Ann “Wendy” Harbin, 50, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at UAB Hospital. She was a graduate of Collinwood High School and University of Columbia. She worked at Huntsville Hospital Health Systems as an x-ray technician.
A celebration of Wendy’s life will be Tuesday, November 26,2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rogersville Church of Christ Annex Building.
Wendy was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Jean Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Cole (Taylor) Harbin and Carson Harbin; fiance, Richard Tyson; father, Ralph (Norma) Smith; brother, Danny (Lori) Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many of extended children.
