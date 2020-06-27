TOWN CREEK — Gwendolyn C. Brackin, 76, of Town Creek, Al, entered her heavenly home early Friday morning, June 26, 2020.
Gwen was a member of First Baptist Church of Town Creek. She was a secretary at many businesses until she found a home at Town Creek Carpet where she retired. She was the church financial secretary at First Baptist Church, The Muscle Shoals Baptist Association’s Vacation Bible School coordinator, and spent countless hours working on VBS material. She was a wedding planner before that was a term. When Gwen planned and decorated a shower, everyone followed orders. She loved her family and, when tragedy struck, she took Mama Gee to a new level by helping raise her grandson who lost his mother at 18 months old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J. H. and Wilene Crisler; a brother, Hiram Crisler Sr.; a sister, Janell Crisler Smith; and the love of her life, her husband, Billy Jack Brackin.
She is survived by son Jackie Brackin (Amy); a sister, Linda Rodgers; grandson, Jade Brackin; granddaughter, Marley Brackin; stepgrandsons, Todd Crumpton (Darbi), Kyle Crumpton; great-grandchildren, Jett and Memphis; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Jailyn, Cash, Carter, Brees and Maddox.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service for the family at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel with Mickey Brackin officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robin Wear, Greg Brackin, Chris Kerby, Coy Kerby, Stevie Kerby, Charles Kitchens, Ethan Kitchens, and Bob Montgomery.
