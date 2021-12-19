MUSCLE SHOALS — Gwendolyn Nobia Lesley Curtis, age 81, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 21, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Gwen was born in Wheeler, Mississippi, but lived most of her life in the Shoals area. She was the owner of Southern Home Linens, and she also was a licensed LPN. Gwen was a member of Faith Church.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Alma Lesley; brothers, James Lesley and Bobby Lesley; and sister, Maxine Bundy.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Douglas “Doug” Curtis; son, Brian Curtis (Lisa); grandchildren, Taylor Curtis (Johana) and Hannah Grace Mayes (Blake); and siblings, Betty Crittenden (Donald), Jenny Lesley, Dean Lesley (Judy), and Dickey Lesley (Kay).
Pallbearers will be Taylor Curtis, Alan Lesley, Richard Lesley, Blake Mayes, and Bob Kuhn. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Bean, Joe Leech, and Tommy James.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
