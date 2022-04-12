ELKMONT — Gwendolyn Louise Stone, 77, died April 10, 2022. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens with burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

