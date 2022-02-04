LITTLEVILLE — Gwendolyn Mae Holland McBride, 87 of Littleville, AL, passed away February 3, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery. Jamison Edwards will be officiating.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Alvie McBride and sons, Roger, Wayne and Alan McBride.
She is survived by her daughters, Sue (Barry) Wallace of Littleville, Judy (Tom) Bewley of Tuscumbia; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gwen was born February 15, 1934 unto George and Jewel Holland. She was a hard-working woman who retired from Robbins Tire and Rubber Company in the late 90’s. After retiring she moved to a 40-acre farm where she enjoyed exploring with her grandchildren and growing a garden. Gardening and quilting were her two favorite past times. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. You could find them playing cards, putting puzzles together, throwing horseshoes, picking blackberries and in her recent latter years playing a lot of hide and seek with her great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Isbell Chapel Baptist Church where she enjoyed the fellowship of the congregation, sharing her home-grown vegetables and cooking up something wonderful for the dinners that they all shared together. She loved her church family as much as her own family.
The pallbearers will be Cody Wallace, Dillen Johnson, Titus Knight, Brannon Wilbanks, Clay Henley, and Carson Henley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of North Alabama and especially her nurses, Nancy and Kathy for their wonderful care.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
