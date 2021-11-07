RUSSELLVILLE — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Mitchell Seal, age 69, of Russellville, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 05, 2021.
Gwen was a 1971 graduate of Phil Campbell High School, a member of Alva Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Mt. Star Homemakers Club. In her later years, she enjoyed living at Russellville Health Care, making lot of new friends, and enjoying playing and winning Bingo. She was even awarded the Valentine Day Queen. Gwen was a virtuous woman who loved her husband, her children, grandchildren, and all of her family. She never met a stranger and she loved being around everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Seal; parents, William Fred Mitchell, Jr. and Betty Ruth James Mitchell; brothers, Rodger Mitchell, Stanley Mitchell; and sister, Freida Mitchell.
Gwen leaves to cherish her memory, children, Kim Seal Burcham (Tommy), Jeremy Seal (Faye); grandchildren, Katey Miller (J.R.), Elizabeth Seal, Laura Beth Seal; great-grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Alivia Miller; sister, Lisa Mitchell McDowell; former son-in-law, Kevin Hargett (Heather); and a host of nieces & nephews.
The visitation will be 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 09, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Jeff Fleming and Bro. Dennis Steward officiating the service. Burial will be at Ramsey Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Robbie McDowell, Andy McDowell, Alex McDowell, Justin Pierce, Kevin Hargett, J.R. Miller, and Brandon James. The honorary pallbearers will be Peyton Pierce, Aiden McDowell, and Brodie Miller.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Mt. Star Homemakers Club, for your continued visits and gifts to Gwen. Also a special thanks to the staff of Russellville Health Care and North Alabama Medical Center for your love of our mother and the love of us as well.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com
