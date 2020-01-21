SHEFFIELD — Gwendolyn Stanley Semmes, 96, of Sheffield, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. At her request, there will be no services. Her ashes will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mrs. Semmes was preceded in death by her parents, James Richard and Elizabeth Beatrice Harvill Stanley; her husband of 45 years, Edward “Scrappy” Semmes; daughter, Catherine Semmes Barnes; and sister, Elizabeth Stanley Burt.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Ouida) and Richard (Leslie) Semmes; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren a niece and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
