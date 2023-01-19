MUSCLE SHOALS — Gwendolyn Susan Sockwell, 72, died January 16, 2023. There will be a private service held at a later date. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.