CHEROKEE — Gwyendlene Sue Brown, 81, of Cherokee, AL died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you