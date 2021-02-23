MOULTON — Gwyn Linzy Glover, 88, died February 22, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Corinth Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Glover is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean Glover.

