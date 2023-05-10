MOULTON — Gwyndolyn “Gwen” Jane Shipley, 87, died May 8, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Americans likely saw little relief from inflation in April
- Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
- Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
- Can you afford to age in place?
- Prosecutors want 25-year sentence in Texas protest killing
- Edmunds compares: Honda Pilot vs. Hyundai Palisade
- Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
- Court annuls EU approval of German billions for Lufthansa
Most Read
Articles
- Hatton Elementary School's principal resigns
- Video shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield man
- Altercation between baseball coach, parks director being investigated
- Woman receives 20 years in Florence murder
- Video shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield man
- Fire departments battle 2 blazes in 7 hours
- Biden declares Colbert, Lauderdale counties disaster areas
- White pleads guilty to escape, gets life
- Fundraiser becomes Southern-fried tradition
- TVA offering tours of Wilson Dam this summer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Hatton Elementary School's principal resigns
- Video shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield man
- Jeffrey Bart Burfield
- Still dancing: Phil Campbell coaches display best moves after series win
- Altercation between baseball coach, parks director being investigated
- Woman receives 20 years in Florence murder
- Billy Gene Isom
- Mary Edna Womble
- 'Coffee is better with a companion:' Florence couple open coffee roasting shop in Seven Points
- Thursday's prep roundup | Hackleburg reaches 1st semifinals in 16 years
Commented