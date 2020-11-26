FLORENCE — Hairell Ray Barker, 78, of Florence, passed away November 24, 2020. He was a member of New Hope Church of Christ and a National Guard veteran.
Visitation will be graveside, Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Carl Seigenthaler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of New Hope Church of Christ.
Mr. Barker was preceded in death by his parents, Ramond and Idna Barker.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sutherland Barker; son, Bryan Barker; daughter, Michele McKinney (Christopher); brother, Glen Barker (Kaye); sister, Linda Holcombe; and grandchildren, Alexis Barnes (Blake), Chase, Macey, and Ethan McKinney, and Paisley Barker; and nephews and nieces, Diona Holcombe, Jason Holcombe, Melissa Abernathy, and Brad Barker.
