MOULTON — Hal Gene Brooks, 83, died May 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Red Hill Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

