FLORENCE — Hallie Ann Holmes Melson Underwood, 91, of Florence, passed away November 23, 2022. She was born February 19, 1931 near Athens, Alabama. The fifth child of Grace Owen and Milton T. Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her older siblings, Macon Clark, Milton Homes Jr., Rebecca Simms, Oliver Wendell Holmes; two well-loved husbands, Gilbert Reid Melson Sr. and R. C. Underwood Jr; also, by her beloved grandson Alex Melson.
She is survived by her baby brother John Wesley Holmes (Gail).
Ann married Gilbert Reid Melson (Sr.) on June 3, 1950. Together they completed medical school and had five children, Cynthia Melson Hackworth (Joe), Sandra Melson Dingus (Lyle), Gilbert Reid Melson II (Sharon Elliott), Michael Holmes Melson (Melissa Highfield), Timothy Ivan Melson (Lynn Jones). Ann and Gilbert were briefly blessed by the addition of a foster son, Larry Rainey and claimed many of the children’s friends among their own. One still remains closely as such, Chipper Ezell (Marjorie Jones).
Dr. Melson died May 1, 1970, leaving Ann a widow to complete the raising of their children.
R.C. and Ann were married in March of 1976, increasing her children by two, Linda Underwood Doss (Charlie) and Debbie Ruth Underwood Davis (Rick). Ann did not see the “step” in step-children. She loved them dearly. Grandchildren who blessed her life are Hallie Hackworth (Seth), Bobbie Hackworth (Justin), Amanda Hackworth (Richard Phillips), Jessica Ann Dingus Roberts (Matt), Kathleen Dingus McCune (John), Gilbert Reid Melson III (Ann Marie), Kyle Elliott Melson (Leigh Ellen), Alexander (Alex) Melson, Logan Melson, Tyler Melson(Grace Ann) , Ellie Melson Lester (Clint), Emma Grace Melson, Hunter Doss, Mae Margaret Davis, Annie Davis. Ann lived to enjoy 19 great grandchildren, Ella, Emory, Ensley, Esther Broadfoot; Thatcher and Felicity Scanio Piper and Willow Phillips; Adeline and Lillian McCune, Mary Oliver and Ford Melson, Samuel and Landers Melson, Lola Janis, Jones, Maudie, William, and George Melson. Grandmother adored them all.
In her later years Ann claimed two more as her children and so did the rest of us, Peggy and Johnny Faulkner. They brought her a great deal of love, joy, and peace, making it possible for her to continue to live in her beloved home far longer because of the safety net they provided as her neighbors. They are her family and we grieve together.
We would like to thank Drs. Rick Irons, Felix Morris, Hisham Baalbaki, and Alan Long whose care allowed us to enjoy Mom for many extra years.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 27, 2022 from Noon - 2 p.m., at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church with Justin Pannell officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Logan Melson, Tyler Melson, Reid Melson, Kyle Melson, Seth Broadfoot, and Clint Lester.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
