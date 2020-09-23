LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Hanna Hura, 79, died September 19, 2020. Visitation was Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral followed at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. She was a member of the Orthodox Church.

