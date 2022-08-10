TOWN CREEK — Hannah Smith, 86, died August 7, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-2 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.

