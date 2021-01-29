FLORENCE — Dr. Hannah Weakley Shoulders, 68, died January 23, 2021. Public viewing will be Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

