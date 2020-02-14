HILLSBORO — Hansel Levert “Jimmy” Jones, 65, died February 11, 2020. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Decatur City Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

