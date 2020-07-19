MUSCLE SHOALS — Harlen Nathaniel Koen, Jr., 72, of Muscle Shoals passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. The service was Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harlen Koen; mother, Vernon Koen; and brother, Phillip Koen.
He is survived by his brother, Chester Koen of Sneeds, Florida; and sister, Nathana Haines of Grand Junction, Colorado.
