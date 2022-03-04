ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Harley E. Holland, 86, died March 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.