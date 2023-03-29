ELGIN — Harley Joe Hollingsworth Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on March 26, 2023.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Elgin Missionary Baptist Church from 12 – 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at the church with Brother Audie Bogus and Brother Bobby Walton officiating. The burial will be in Ingram-Thornton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harley Joe Hollingsworth Jr., Daniel Hollingsworth, Anthony Hollingsworth, Chad Hollingsworth, Hayden Hollingsworth, and Brandon Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wyatt Hollingsworth, Titus Hollingsworth, Ethan Hollingsworth, Terry Warren, Chris Putman, Jerry Sanderson, and Gayron Ingrum.
Joe was a charter member of Elgin Missionary Baptist church where he served as a Deacon for 51 years. He was a retiree of Reynolds/Wise Metals Company after 40 years. He served in the Alabama National Guard for six years, served as a deputy sheriff of Lauderdale County for three years and was a member of IBEW Local #558.
He lived his life in service to the Lord and serving the church. He enjoyed playing music and singing with his kids and grandkids throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Dar (Lofton) Hollingsworth and mother, Estella Hollingsworth. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hollingsworth; children, Leigh Smith, Harley Joe Hollingsworth Jr. (wife, Kim), Kellie Putman (husband, Chris), Daniel Hollingsworth (wife, Laura), Anthony Hollingsworth (wife, Melanie); grandkids, Chad Hollingsworth (wife, Courtney), Bailey Putman, Brandon Smith, Hayden Hollingsworth, Ella, Leah, Wyatt and Titus Hollingsworth, Abigail, Zoey, Evie and Ethan Hollingsworth; sisters, Shelby Warren (son, Terry) and Jane Hollingsworth; multiple nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shoals Hospice, Dr. Reid Melson, Dr. Kenneth Rose, Dr. Danny Martin and all doctors and staff of North Alabama Medical Center for the loving care they gave to our husband and father.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Elgin Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Fund, 151 County Road 628, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented