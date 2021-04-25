FLORENCE — Harlon James Goolsby, 89 of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was retired from Reynolds Metals Co. and a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Florence Blvd Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for over 25 years. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, church work, gardening and working in the yard.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Florence Blvd. Church of Christ, funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Services will conclude with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Goolsby was preceded in death by his wife, Voncile Goolsby; parents, Lynn Goolsby and Minnie Peck. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Goolsby and Charlotte Williams; grandchildren, Dillon Harris, Trenton Harris and Tide Goolsby.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mann, Florence Nursing and Rehab and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their special care.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
