MUSCLE SHOALS — Harold Arden Reid, 98, died July 18, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-12:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel. He was the husband of Becky Reid.

